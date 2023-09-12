No Man’s Sky has a long fascinating history: starting with enormous expectations, Hello Games’ game disappointed at launch but then managed to recover ground in an epic way, becoming over the years one of the best space simulations with survival elements, so its success certainly does not depend on no factors external to the capacity of its development team, but it is curious to note how it recorded its “best month in years” right at the Starfield launch.

Comparisons between the two games have been abounding for years now: despite the fact that they are profoundly different titles, many have wanted to put Starfield and No Man’s Sky on the same level, often to attack the Bethesda game and in general almost always inappropriately. However, there is no doubt that the two titles share several aspectsboth being based on the exploration of space and planets.

For this reason, it cannot be ruled out that this flashback for No Man’s Sky may have been driven, perhaps partially and indirectly, by the media attention on Starfield.