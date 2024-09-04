By now, I should really know better than to expect the obvious where No Man’s Sky is concerned. And here we are again with a brand-new update, titled Aquarius, which this time adds – of all things – fishing to developer Hello Games’ wonderful exploratory space sim.

Aquarius follows on July’s behemoth Worlds Part 1 update, which introduced a significant planetary refresh for No Man’s Sky’s vast universe. That overhaul included much-improved water effects – replacing the tinted cellophane look of yesterday with proper dynamic waves – and players now have another excuse to relax and admire the aquatic beauty around them.

With Aquarius installed, Travelers can take a well-earned breather from the usual interplanetary hubbub down by the water’s edge, fishing rod in hand, waiting for something to bite. Hello Games is promising a “huge array of fish”, ranging from the common minnow to more exotic alien species, each with their own habitats and catching conditions.

No Man’s Sky Aquarius update trailer.Watch on YouTube

But that’s not all! Aquarius also introduces bait, new cooking recipes, a personal fishing platform for players to construct, plus Fishing Pots used to bait and trap rare catches. And that’s alongside new trophies to earn, fishing logs to complete, and fishing equipment rewards. There’s even a new limited-time expedition – fishing themed, naturally – starting soon.

No Man’s Sky’s Aquarius update launches today on all platforms, and full patch notes are available on Hello Games’ website. Interestingly, Aquarius seems to be something very different from the Worlds Part 2 release teased by the studio back in July, suggesting there could still be a surprise or two for No Man’s Sky fans before 2024 is through.