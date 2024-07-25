The update not only caused a Steam Player Spike (which recorded its highest numbers in years, nearly 50,000 in 24 hours), but PS5 players have also returned in droves. While PlayStation player numbers are notoriously harder to pin down, it is possible to see trends and percentages.

As you may know, No Man’s Sky has been updated and the new patch has improved the game a lot from several points of view. These new features have attracted the attention of the public and the number of players has increased .

The numbers on PlayStation

True Trophiesa site that tracks registered users’ trophies and gameplay, has shared new No Man’s Sky results. In the last week, over 400% more PS5 players have started the game, and when you include PS4, that number rises to around 493%. These numbers come from a data sample of over 3.1 million active PSN accounts.

No Man’s Sky has seen more players on PlayStation last week than Diablo 4, Final Fantasy XIV, Honkai Star Rail or Mortal Kombat 1 according to True Trophies data, for comparison.

Even Sean Murray of HelloGamesthe company’s founder and one of the main figures behind No Man’s Sky, shared the achievement and thanked players with a simple emoji of two hands joined in prayer, as you can see above.

Clearly we don’t have the complete data of No Man’s Sky’s performance on PlayStation, but it’s clear that the latest update has helped boost active player numbers. It’s also likely that some of those players have just bought the game, meaning the update has brought in some new revenue for the development team.

Finally, we leave you with our article in which we talk more broadly about what No Man’s Sky is now.