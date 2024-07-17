The point of the Worlds Update is actually to make the even richer and more alive worlds within the No Man’s Sky universe, with the addition of features involving animate and inanimate elements on its surface.

There are really a lot of updates and you can find them all summarized on official site of No Man’s Sky, where you can find the update notes with all the changes applied, which really cover many fronts of the game.

Hello Games continues with its work of updating and enriching No Man’s Sky with the arrival of the new Update “Worlds Part I” which brings the software to the version 5.0 and above all adds a huge amount of new things to the simulated universe of the game.

Changes throughout the universe

Community Expedition 14 is represented by Big Hunt Expedition: The Liquidatorsfor starters, and sees us committed to stopping and repelling a mysterious corruption that is spreading throughout the universe, producing various horrors and aberrations.

As for the changes to the game’s features, we will limit ourselves to mentioning a few here.

Discoveries can reportedly be renamed, and worlds can now have “dramatic” variationsbetween gravitational distortions and surface fragments that may float above it.

There are new volumetric clouds, water is now sharper and more realistically rendered, with waves that respond to ripples and movement in the air, as well as more detailed and realistic shadows for all elements on the planets.

New creatures will appear across the many worlds of No Man’s Sky, as well as fully simulated air currents and fluid dynamics.

There will also be new biomes with sub-zero planets, increased diversity of life on desert planets, violent storms, and more.

You can see some previews of these new features in the trailer above, but the issue is explored further in the deep dive video, which can be viewed on this page, with Hello Games explaining the new features more clearly.