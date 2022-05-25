Hello Games, developer of No Man’s Skyclaimed to be putting the “finishing touches” on the for version Nintendo Switch of space exploration game.

Announced in February with a release date scheduled for summer 2022, the Switch version of No Man’s Sky appears to be in line with the expected timesaccording to a new update.

In a Press releasethe developer said: “Meanwhile, the rest of our small team have been working hard to put the finishing touches on, among other things, the Nintendo Switch version and some big updates to come.”

No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky for Nintendo Switch will be a full version of the game, with all 20 updates, including Sentinel and Outlaws. We also remind you that today – 25 May 2022 – the 3.90 update dedicated to the Leviathan expedition was published, which includes a roguelike-style mission linked to a time loop.

Finally, we also remember that the new game from Hello Games is as ambitious as No Man’s Sky, 1,000 people are not enough to create it according to Murray.