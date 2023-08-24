No Man’s Sky received the expected and full-bodied Echoes updateas confirmed by the trailer published by Hello Games on the occasion of Gamescom 2023. Well, what are the novelty of this update?
Presented as part of the celebratory trailer for the seventh anniversary of No Man’s Sky, Echoes will see us meet a secret society of robotic aliens, the Autophageand discover all their secrets as we face new and terrible enemies in the open space.
Featuring bodies assembled from scrap metal and salvage technology, the Autophage come in a huge variety of styles: from slender tubular robots to heavy cloth-covered machines. As for the pitfalls of Echoes instead, we will have to face the fearsome pirate Dreadnoughts that terrorize the merchant fleets.
Thanks to a new multi-tool dismantling terminal, we will be able to collect these precious resources even by dismantling the weapons we do not need, while on the narrative front we will be able to join the Entity Priest Nada to obtain a first contact with the aforementioned Autophage.
Technical improvements, but not only
Viewer owners Playstation VR2 they will be happy to know that the 4.4 update of No Man’s Sky introduces support for foveated rendering, which uses eye tracking to manage rendering and therefore increase the resolution of the portion of the image we are looking at.
On Nintendo Switch instead, a customized version of AMD FSR 2 created specifically for the game was used, with temporal upscaling combined with the dynamic scaler offering substantially improved image quality on the Japanese hybrid console.
The improvements extend to gameplay, with a rebalanced combat system thanks to the possibility of transferring the ship’s energy to engines, shields or weapons depending on the situation. Precisely these new capabilities will allow us to get the better of the outlawed Dreadnoughts.
In terms of content, we will be able to participate in the Voyagers expeditionby searching for the deepest oceans, the highest mountains, the most idyllic planets and the strangest alien creatures, recording the discoveries to obtain unique exotic rewards.
In support of these mechanics we will receive a new one Atlantis-class multi-tool: a runic technology that we will have to find by searching among the ancient monoliths, while in our base we will be able to prepare a holographic museum where to place all the most important discoveries.
To find out the rest of what’s new in the 4.4 update, check out the official changelog.
