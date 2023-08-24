No Man’s Sky received the expected and full-bodied Echoes updateas confirmed by the trailer published by Hello Games on the occasion of Gamescom 2023. Well, what are the novelty of this update?

Presented as part of the celebratory trailer for the seventh anniversary of No Man’s Sky, Echoes will see us meet a secret society of robotic aliens, the Autophageand discover all their secrets as we face new and terrible enemies in the open space.

Featuring bodies assembled from scrap metal and salvage technology, the Autophage come in a huge variety of styles: from slender tubular robots to heavy cloth-covered machines. As for the pitfalls of Echoes instead, we will have to face the fearsome pirate Dreadnoughts that terrorize the merchant fleets.

Thanks to a new multi-tool dismantling terminal, we will be able to collect these precious resources even by dismantling the weapons we do not need, while on the narrative front we will be able to join the Entity Priest Nada to obtain a first contact with the aforementioned Autophage.