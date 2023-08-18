The video, which you can find above, doesn’t show new content but it does sort of summary of what has been published in this year . The X post itself lists the names of all of No Man’s Sky’s major updates and lets us realize how long the team has been working.

Hello Games has released a teaser video online for echoes the next update of No Man’s Sky . The space game celebrates its seventh anniversary of release on PS4 and PC.

No Man’s Sky, when news on Echoes?

In a statement posted alongside the video, No Man’s Sky creator Sean Murray says the studio “will have very soon more to share on Echoes with travellers”.

Murray also thanks the players for supporting the development team on such a long journey. “I’ve been working on this game for almost a third of my life,” she says, “and it’s been more successful than we ever planned or dreamed of.” He calls the No Man’s Sky community the “north star” of the team and says there is “a lot more” to try. “The next step on this journey is not far off,” she concludes.

Is it possible that new details will be shared at Gamescom 2023?