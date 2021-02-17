With almost five years of life behind him, No Man’s Sky continues in its inexhaustible process of renewal and redemption. The work of Hello games It has become an indispensable title for lovers of survival and space exploration thanks to its many possibilities. Now No Man’s Sky adds pets in its new free update, in a new step to deepen the experience of this constantly evolving video game. Additional content, titled Companions, has unveiled its first details ahead of its launch today. This was explained by Sean Murray, head of the project.
No Man’s Sky: Companions
🦝Adopt Pets 🐹Raise Cute Babies 🐣Breed Creatures 🦑Trade Eggs 🤖Customize your pets 🐕🦺Train creatures to do chores 🐬Talk to your pet 🦋UI Improvements 🦅Faster PS4 Load Time 🧠Fauna Improvements 🦕Ride giant creatures
“Adopt pets, take care of adorable babies, raise critters, trade eggs, customize your pets, train creatures to do tasks, talk to your pet, interface improvements, wildlife improvements, ride giant creatures. Free on all platforms ”, has explained Sean Murray through your Twitter account. Just like bill the IGN portal, some of the tasks that your pets can carry out after being trained are to search for resources, mark dangers, provide a light source, hunt, find settlements, search for buried treasure or even extract materials with their own laser.
Along with all this, the Companions update for No Man’s Sky also adds accessories and stickers to adhere to our colleagues, so that we can customize them in the way that we like the most. Hello Games has explained that this is only the first step of everything that is to come in the face of the fifth anniversary of a game that has not stopped growing since its official premiere in 2016. Remember that No Man’s Sky is now available on Xbox One , with Xbox Series X | S improvements, and also in Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost to service subscribers.
