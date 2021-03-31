It’s only been six weeks since the arrival of No Man’s Sky’s pet-themed Companions update, but already developer Hello Games is back with more, this time introducing seasonal, galaxy spanning Expeditions and accompanying rewards.

Launching today on all platforms, No Man’s Sky’s Expeditions update is intended to give players a new way to experience the ceaselessly expanding space sim, with each new Expedition depositing players – armed with a “wild and varied” collection of technology, customizations, ships, and weapons – onto the same planet.

An accompanying Expedition chart plots a course across the galaxy, which players are then encouraged to follow, completing challenges (known as Milestones) along the way.

No Man’s Sky – Expeditions Trailer.

These Milestones might require players to collect ancient artefacts, acquire certain tools, or reach a specific rendezvous point, with each Expedition being split into several phases, each bringing its own optional challenges and associated rewards.

No Man’s Sky’s first expedition will, for instance, introduce new base parts and customization options, as well as an exclusive ship design and jetpack style. All rewards earned from Expeditions can be redeemed on other saves in any game mode at the Space Anomaly.

Elsewhere, No Man’s Sky’s latest update introduces a new Target Sweep mode for the Analysis Visor, enabling players to uncover mission destinations using survey techniques and their exploration skills. Core and optional missions have also been overhauled – the Target Sweep mechanic is now included, for instance – and Hello Games promises a refreshed in-game HUD, UI improvements, early game balancing, quality of life changes, and more.

No Man’s Sky’s Expeditions update launches today on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, and full patch notes can be found on Hello Games’ website. Additionally, No Man’s Sky is getting in on the Twitch Drops action this weekend; by tuning into a participating Twitch stream between 1st-5th April, players can earn “increasingly valuable” items, ranging from fireworks and emotes to A-Class starships. So if spending time watching someone else play a game you’d rather be playing yourself sounds like fun, more details can be found here.