No Man’s Sky has recently updated to support PS VR2 and to introduce the Fractal update. The 2023 however it has just begun and the team seems to have various things in store surprises for the current year. Sean Murray – founder of Hello Games – said the next few months will be even better than 2022.

We remember that in 2022 No Man’s Sky has seen the arrival of large updates such as Sentinel, Outlaws, Leviathan, Endurance and Waypoint, as well as a number of expeditions. In addition, support for Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch has been added.

In other words, it’s been a busy year for the team, but it seems to be just the beginning. Precisely Murray wrote “We have an even bigger year planned for 2023, with PS VR2 support being just the starting point”.

Murray is known for his tendency to comment with great optimism on the future proposals of his team, but it is undeniable that Hello Games is supporting their game in an incredible way. We will have to see what will actually be released for No Man’s Sky in the coming months, but for the moment we can only wait and hope that the game becomes even more full of content and news.

Finally, we leave you with the launch trailer on PlayStation VR2 of No Man’s Sky.