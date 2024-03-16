When stars want to make a name for themselves, they often appear without make-up, like Pamela Anderson at the Oscars. Our author tried it out in everyday life.

S“You look tired!” says the bakery seller at the weekly market and looks worried as she hands me my croissants over the counter. “But I know you were sick.” We’ve known each other for a long time. It's day four of my experiment called unvarnished, and I'd like to take the croissants and twist the puff pastry necks on them. In the name of empowerment and feminist liberation, I want to try out whether appearing as a “bareface” is really that great. So without make-up, just like Pamela Anderson does, even recently at the Oscars. Or the former top model Paulina Porizkova.

For the first time in 35 years, I consciously want to go out of the house without makeup for a week – and on the fourth nude day I'm in the worst mood since my maths A-level exam. I'm not even allowed to wear a tinted cream that covers redness and dark circles under my eyes on my very fair skin. My lips turn bright red without lipstick, mine actually signature colorand my eyes look out at the world without a hint of black mascara.