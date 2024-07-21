Juarez City.- The General Directorate of Municipal Civil Protection only attended one service yesterday, due to the light rain that occurred in the western part of the city, reported its director Sergio Rodríguez.

The forecast of moderate rains in the region put the Fire Department on alert, which was attentive to citizen calls, but only received the notice of a large, old tree that fell on the streets of Teófilo Olea and Leyva in the Municipio Libre neighborhood, which did not cause any damage to people, he said.

There were isolated showers accompanied by electrical activity, which did not cause any damage to the city, Rodriguez said.

The official said that there is a 15 percent chance of rain forecast for Sunday, according to the Weather Channel, which is why emergency services remain on yellow alert.