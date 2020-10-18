Worldwide efforts are on to make an effective vaccine for the corona virus as soon as possible. In the midst of all this, on Saturday, the Government of India said that two studies related to the genome of the corona infection virus showed that it is genetically stable and there has been no mutation in its appearance. In such a situation, there is no possibility of any impact on the vaccine program.

Even after mutation, there will be no effect on vaccines

However, some experts have expressed concern that a major change in the appearance of the corona virus may hamper its effective vaccine production. But some recent global studies have revealed that, mutations in the form of corona virus should not affect the vaccines being developed for Kovid 19 at this time.

3 vaccines in the country are in advanced stages of development

After the review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation of Corona crisis, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) issued a statement saying that, three vaccines are in advanced stages of development in India, two of them where the second stage If we are in then a vaccine is reaching the third stage. The PM said that, “Two all-India studies on the genome of SARS-Cove-2 by the ICMR and Department of Biotechnology have found that the virus is genetically stable and has not changed much in its appearance”. In the month itself, the Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan had also said that, there is no major change in the strain of Kovid. Along with this, he also informed that ICMR will be able to do the sequencing of the current corona virus strain in the country at a large Is engaged in; By the end of October, the results will also be revealed.

PM Modi gave these instructions

A statement issued by the PMO also stated that the ‘National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19’ has prepared a detailed roadmap for storage, distribution and deployment of vaccines in collaboration with the state government and all relevant stakeholders. have done it. The PMO also informed in its statement that the expert group is now working rapidly on priority and distribution related to vaccines in consultation with the states. Significantly, during the review meeting, PM Modi has directed that access to vaccines should be ensured as soon as possible due to the geographical location and diversity of the country.

