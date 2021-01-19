The Director of the General Traffic Department in Dubai Police, Brigadier Saif Muhair Saeed Al Mazrouei, confirmed that no major traffic accidents were recorded during the early morning period, which witnessed the formation of dense fog on the internal and external streets in the emirate of Dubai, indicating that Dubai Police was keen to achieve the highest safety standards In the streets, by preventing the entry of trucks through Emirates Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Mohammed Bin Zayed Street, Al Qudra Street, Dubai-Al Ain Road and Al Khail Street, which contributed to maintaining the flow of traffic and avoiding any major accidents.

He explained that traffic patrols have intensified their presence in the outer streets to alert drivers to reduce speeds, and carry out a sweep along the length of those streets to prevent vehicles from standing on the shoulders of the road, and work to keep them outside the right of the road away from the car lane to prevent accidents, in addition to supervising the diversion of truck traffic To the breaks designated for them, and to prevent them from traveling during fog times to avoid the risks that trucks may cause as a result of driving slowly.

Al Mazrouei called on drivers to exercise caution and caution while driving in times of fog and adhere to security and safety rules, and to reduce speeds in these circumstances due to lack of visibility, stressing that dense fog is one of the most common phenomena that cause terrible traffic accidents on highways as a result of low visibility.

He explained that driving in fog has a negative impact on drivers in the event of neglecting the safety and security rules, and overlooking the proper steps for driving in such an atmosphere that leads to disasters and serious accidents that are unfortunate, indicating that driving cautiously and carefully or driving slowly or stopping completely and park the vehicle outside Safe and secure access to the road, all of which help drivers avoid accidents.

Al Mazrouei stressed the importance of reducing the speed and leaving a sufficient distance between vehicles more than the usual distance, not passing other vehicles, avoiding parking in the middle of the road in the event of a minor accident, and avoiding changing lanes except in case of necessity while adhering to the signals indicating the turn, and stopping the vehicle outside the right of the road in Blurred vision and safely, using the four signals to warn vehicles coming from behind.

He stressed not to use high lights that obstruct the vision of other drivers, not to use hazard lights while driving, not to be distracted by the road, to use glass wipers, to get rid of the steam that accumulates on the windows inside the vehicle, and to beware of road surprises, as they play a major role in the occurrence of accidents.





