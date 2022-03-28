Like Europe, also the Japan is preparing to tighten sanctions against Russia, after Vladimir Putin has announced that he has no intention of taking any step back in the conflict in Ukraine, which he himself has called a “special operation”. And, again like Europe, the Asian country is also preparing to involve the world of four wheels in these sanctions: it seems that the Japanese government is evaluating the possibility of ban exports of luxury cars in Russia, with a final decision that could be made as early as this week.

We recall how in recent weeks the proposal to impose a ban on the export of luxury vehicles to Russia for a value greater than 50,000 euros: according to the first rumors, the measure would also be extended to boats and planes, as well as chairlifts and motorcycles for a value of more than 5,000 euros. The initial assessment was then transformed into a concrete measure, enclosed in the fourth package of sanctions: we will see if Japan too will pass from words to deeds and prohibit the export of luxury cars to the country commanded by Putin. Meanwhile, all Japanese car manufacturers have suspended its activities in Russiaboth in terms of production and export, waiting to understand how the situation will evolve day by day.