Today we woke up with good news for all fans of Mario Kart, as Nintendo announced his 35th tour taking his players to Berlin in Germany, where the promotional video star was nothing less than Luigi.

Beyond the fun it always gives us Mario Kart Tour, in this case even fans of Nintendo they were intrigued by Luigi’s sausage cart, a clear reference to German gastronomy, who are popular for two main things: beers and sausages.

And even if talking about the sausage he’s riding Luigi gives for many lines, we must also highlight the commitment that Nintendo put in the characterization of this Tour and the character.

Did you know that the shorts she wears Luigi are they a traditional dress? You may have seen them before, but today you learned that it is called Lederhosen and they are typical of the Bavarian region.

In the same way, the map features architectural references from Berlin, as the Brandenburg Gate. So fans of Nintendo they will be able to enjoy another map made with the highest quality, and guaranteed pranks whenever you choose to play with Luigi about a sausage.

Fan reactions to Luigi: There was everything

Although not everything can be laughter and happiness, since several of the comments below the original post on Twitter they were filled with Germans pointing out that the Luigi points to a stereotype of the area, and that actually in Berlin and in much of Germany that is not part of their culture.

Meanwhile, we leave you with the promotional video of Nintendo Mobile:

What did you think of this new tour of Mario Kart and all the fun and controversy about Luigi, his sausage and the lederhosen? Let us know in the comments.



