For all those who do not have a Nintendo switch and they would like to play something like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild, Genshin Impact it is a very good option. The fantasy title allows you to explore a large and beautiful open world while searching for your twin brother and getting into the life and problems of its inhabitants.

The game shares many similarities with the popular game of Nintendo and it was very well received by critics. Perhaps the most striking of Genshin Impact is that it is a free to play game, so you can enjoy it completely free of charge. Sure he has his microtransactions, like the chance to pay to get new characters, which is currently giving him trouble.

The anger of Genshin Impact fans

This September, MyHoYo, the title developer, added a new character to Genshin Impact, call Raiden shogun. Although its reception from fans has been good, some who had the opportunity to play with it before its official launch are not happy at all.

Some users who had access to the ‘beta phase’ of Shogun They were very excited about its abilities, so they decided to pay to get it when it was available. However, with his arrival in the game, his skills changed, causing the disappointment of many players, especially from China.

The anger was so great that some users of the forum from MyHoYo, dedicated to Genshin Impact, indicated that they will take legal measures. One user would accuse the company of fraud, while another simply uploaded a photograph of his license to practice law. Both mentioned the controversy of Raiden shogun as the cause and have received several supportive comments.

For the moment MyHoYo They have not commented on it, but this is not the first time they have faced something similar. Last year, fans began attacking the company due to another character’s mediocrity in combat, so a patch was released to improve it. Will the demand be enough for them to switch to the new addition of Genshin Impact?

