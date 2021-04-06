ofPatrick Mayer shut down

CDU boss Armin Laschet is now calling for a bridge lockdown for Germany in the coronavirus pandemic. What measures this provides – and what the hoped-for easing would mean.

Munich / Aachen / Berlin – bridge lockdown. It is the latest word creation in the coronavirus pandemic in Germany.

The term Armin Laschet (CDU) can be assigned. The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia brought up the new lockdown scenario on Easter Monday (April 5) when visiting a vaccination center in Aachen. CDU boss Laschet referred to the high number of Covid 19 infections in the third corona wave in the Federal Republic.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Armin Laschet pleads for a bridge lockdown

“That’s why I think we need a bridge lockdown. We have to build the bridge again by the time when many people are vaccinated, “said the possible candidate for chancellor of the Union, who had advocated controlled opening steps at the beginning of March.

After a recent complaint by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), the sudden change in strategy in the State Chancellery in Düsseldorf apparently followed. Tough lockdown instead of loosening? The ARD Tagesschau listed on Easter Monday which measures Laschet’s “bridge lockdown” would mean for Germany:

Corona: tough rules instead of loosening? Which corona measures the “bridge lockdown” provides

By definition, the bridge lockdown is a lockdown until more people in Germany are vaccinated.

a lockdown until more people in Germany are vaccinated. Private contacts should be further reduced. If the 7-day incidence is not below 35, two households with a maximum of five people are currently allowed to meet. Apparently that does not go far enough for Laschet.

should be further reduced. If the 7-day incidence is not below 35, two households with a maximum of five people are currently allowed to meet. Apparently that does not go far enough for Laschet. Exit restrictions are specifically mentioned as an option.

are specifically mentioned as an option. Daycare centers and schools : Here in Germany one should concentrate on what is necessary, so the suggestion literally. Specific guidelines are not given.

: Here in Germany one should concentrate on what is necessary, so the suggestion literally. Specific guidelines are not given. Relaxation in gastronomy and retail do not play a role in the brief sketch of the bridge lockdown. The same applies, for example, to fitness studios, leisure facilities, clubs and the topic of vacation.

do not play a role in the brief sketch of the bridge lockdown. The same applies, for example, to fitness studios, leisure facilities, clubs and the topic of vacation. Workplace: Employers should make it easier for their employees to work from home.

Employers should make it easier for their employees to work from home. Corona rules: Laschet calls for faster political decisions. The Prime Minister’s Conference planned for April 12 should be brought forward significantly.

At first glance, the bridge lockdown does not contain anything innovative apart from the more rapid political decisions. What is remarkable, however, is the time frame that Laschet roughly limits: “Until many people are vaccinated.”

Bridge lockdown in Germany? At least 50 million people must be vaccinated for herd immunity

According to the World Health Organization WHO and Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany needs herd immunity (and thus vaccination quota) of 60 to 70 percent of its population to contain the coronavirus. It is about 50 million people who have been vaccinated in Germany alone – at least. The vaccination campaigns abroad have not yet been taken into account.

Would that mean weeks of bridge lockdown? Loud Vaccination Dashboard From the Federal Ministry of Health and RKI, as of Good Friday, April 2, at least 12.1 percent of people living in Germany had received an initial vaccination against Covid-19. The vaccination campaign is slow. So much remains to be done – with or without a bridge lockdown. (pm)