From: Michelle Mantey

The corona drug Lagevrio (molnupiravir) may no longer be used to treat Covid 19 sufferers. What medicines are left?

Munich – The drug against Corona could be prescribed for a year, but that’s over now. The application for approval of the drug Lagevrio (molnupiravir) has been rejected. The drug was previously noisy Federal Ministry for Drugs and Medical Devices (bfarm) has been recommended for use in people suffering from corona. But now, on February 24th, 2023, the approval procedure was rejected by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Corona drug Lagevrio (molnupiravir) is no longer approved

The reason for the rejection was loud bfarm the undetectable benefit. For the evaluations, data from risk patients and people who did not receive oxygen were checked. They found that Lagevrio (molnupiravir) does not alleviate a severe course and does not prevent death. The length of hospital stay could not be shortened by replacing the medication. In China, on the other hand, the drug was only approved a few months ago. The reason for this was the rapidly increasing number of deaths.

Drug Lagevrio (molnupiravir) © Panthermedia via imago

This is how symptoms of Covid 19 disease can become noticeable:

High fever

Cough, runny nose, scratchy throat

headache and body aches

exhaustion

Lack of sense of smell and taste

Shortness of breath, pneumonia with shortness of breath

Source: Federal Ministry of Health

In addition to Lagevrio (molnupiravir): WHO doubts another corona drug

The drug Lagevrio (molnupiravir) should not be the only drug against Covid-19 that is probably not effective. Remdesivir was the first drug against Covid-19 approved in Europe, but the WHO expresses first doubts about the usefulness of the drug. What remains is Paxlovid from the manufacturer Pfizer. It is an antiviral that is designed to reduce the risk of death and serious illness.

This writes about this bfarm, that the drug Paxlovid may be given to Covid 19 sufferers by general practitioners as required. Advice on the use in the pharmacy can be provided via the prescription of the drug. It is pointed out that patients who experience undesirable side effects should contact the bfarm can turn. Complaints that arose after taking the medication can be entered in an online form. (mima)