Hasbro just announced that it will remove the ‘Lord’ from its famous toy and only leave the ‘Potato face’. This caused a lot of confusion because several users thought that this article was going to disappear forever.

The question here is that Hasbro seeks to make everyone feel welcome in the world of ‘Potato face‘. Unsurprisingly, many people on social media began to think the worst or did not clearly understand the message behind such a decision.

‘While it was announced today that the Potato Head brand name and logo are removing the ‘sir’, I am proud to confirm that Mr and Mrs Potato Head are not going anywhere and will remain Mr and Mrs Potato Head‘ He said Hasbro On twitter.

In addition to the adjustment in the title, Hasbro also announced that it launched a kit called ‘Create your Potato Head family‘with the respective parents and a son. The video announcing the kit said it was for ‘modern families’ and featured a variety of family makeups, including same-sex Potato Head parents.

The joke is that everyone is happy with the ‘Potato Head’

Through its official site, Hasbro said they want to make sure everyone feels welcome in the world Potato head by removing the ‘Lord’ from the brand name and the logo itself, all for the sole purpose of promoting fairness and inclusion.

‘The name change will come with a fresh brand look with a whimsical color palette and more inclusive messaging along with a new product to appeal to the modern consumer.‘Hasbro stated.

Now, the important thing about all this is to see how the toy will be sold in the immediate future and if with the right campaign, the new message behind Potato Head reaches more people.

