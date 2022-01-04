Death stranding Director’s Cut, the improved version of the game created by Kojima Productions, will officially arrive on PC from the hand of 505 Games.

The announcement was made in the framework of CES 2022, where it was also confirmed that the launch will occur simultaneously in Steam and the Epic Games Store in spring 2022.

Although they did not give an exact date, they did reveal some improvements that it will have when it reaches PC, including better graphics.

The version of Death Stranding Director’s Cut for PC will include the technology Intel Xe Super Sampling (XeSS), which improves the experience by machine learning, giving more detail to the graphics and better performance.

Do not settle for this, there will be a photo mode and a better rate of frames, plus support for monitors with format ultra wide.

Although there are still a few months for the game to be available, you can now add it to your Steam wishlist and be among the first to be notified when it is released.

What is Death Stranding Director’s Cut about?

This title puts you in the shoes of Sam Porter Bridges, a carrier on a mission to reconnect the Chiral Network, a data transfer system that could save humanity from extinction.

The task would not be so difficult were it not for the presence of mysterious entities from the world of the dead, as well as terrorists and other dangers from the world.

At the time, Death Stranding was harshly criticized for its peculiar gameplay, which made you travel long distances without seeing so much action, but little by little it was gaining the affection of the players.

If you haven’t tried it yet, you can give it a try when the PC version goes on sale.

