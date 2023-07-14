Red bumps – sometimes very large – with a white head on your face, back and chest: acne can be a very annoying ailment. It’s also known as ‘pimples’, but some people also suffer from it well into the teenage years. Rieke Driessen, dermatologist at Radboudumc, often sees that people with acne are hesitant to see a doctor, while much can be done to reduce the condition.

#longer #teenager #pimples #rid #acne