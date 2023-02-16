Almost 30 percent of entrepreneurs in the Netherlands no longer find our country attractive to make investments as a result of government policy. About 60 percent of companies believe that the business climate has deteriorated over the past five years. The employers’ associations VNO-NCW and MKB-Nederland write this in a letter to the House of Representatives.

To be attractive for investment, “the predictability of government policy must be improved, because those who invest want to know where they stand,” according to the organizations. In doing so, the employers’ organizations point out, among other things, “the accumulation of rules” that entrepreneurs encounter. The entrepreneurs also note that the return on investments in the Netherlands is lower than elsewhere in Europe and in the United States. There will be a parliamentary debate on Thursday about the business climate in the Netherlands. (AP)