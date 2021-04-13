The link between Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceuticals Division’s COVID-19 vaccine and blood clots has yet to be confirmed. This was reported by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

“At the moment, it is unclear if there is a causal relationship between drug-assisted vaccination and complications. The reports point to side effects that may be associated with the drug and warrant further investigation, ”the EU regulator said in a statement on April 9.

As the European Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides said on April 13 in Twitter, The EMA is closely monitoring the Johnson & Johnson vaccine situation. She recalled that while the use of the drug in the EU is suspended.

On the same day, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Center for Disease Control and Dissemination (CDC) officially recommended that Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine be suspended for safety reasons.

There have been six reported cases of rare and severe blood clots in humans in the United States following Johnson & Johnson vaccination.

At the end of March in Virginia, a 74-year-old man, after being vaccinated with a Johnson & Johnson drug, developed a rash on his body, after which his skin began to peel off.

In the same month, the World Health Organization (WHO) Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization recommended careful monitoring of potential side effects from Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, including allergies and bleeding problems. At the same time, the WHO listed Janssen’s Johnson & Johnson vaccine as a recommended emergency vaccine.