Champion of the 18th edition of Big Brother Brazil, the acreana Gleici Damascene she didn’t have the same “luck” in Globo’s survival reality and was the sixth eliminated from the “On the edge“, this Tuesday (15).

A member of the Calango tribe, Gleici and his teammates suffered two defeats in the privileges and immunity tests this week against the Carcará team.

In the first test, which gave the winners food perks compared to the losing team, Gleici was responsible for leading her blindfolded teammates to walk a course carrying buckets of sand that were to be thrown into a container that, with the weight, would lift a flag.

In the second test, the most important, with the immunity of the week being valid, the participants had to throw coconuts in two suspended baskets supported by members of the opposing team. Whoever made opponents drop their baskets because they could no longer support the weight would win.

Gleici and Carol Peixinho did not perform well throwing the coconuts, leaving André most of the work, which was not enough to overcome the performance of the Carcará team, which won the competition, condemning the Calango team to face the vote that would eliminate one of the members.

Jessica received two votes, from Gleici and Kaysar, and Acre was eliminated receiving three votes, from André, Carol and Jessica.

“This dream is over for me, but I hope you make the most of it. I won’t forget anything, I lived with a lot of intensity and truth. I was very scared to enter here, thinking I wouldn’t make it,” said Gleici as he said goodbye to his teammates.

