That’s a nice catch. You’re looking at 6,250 pounds of aluminum and carbon fiber. Or at least 5 million euros worth of thoroughbred racing cars for the public road. In the Netherlands, no fewer than five Porsche Carrera GTs came together. That is one third of all Carrera GTs that have ever had a Dutch registration. That’s quite a lot when you consider that only 1,270 cars were produced for the entire world.

The Porsche Carrera GTs were all at the same time for maintenance at Porsche Centrum Gelderland. Not a bad working day for a number of mechanics, we think. You don’t get a chance to photograph five Porsche Carrera GTs in five different colors very often. Although, if the maintenance intervals are the same, then probably again in a year. Anyway, it was a great moment for a photoshoot.

Specifications Porsche Carrera GT

The V10 is a further development of a flopped F1 project. Fortunately, the success in F1 was not a prelude to this car, because the engine feels fantastically at home in the Carrera GT. The 5.7-liter ten-cylinder produces 612 hp and shifting is always via a manual gearbox. The only ESP on the car is your own right foot, so be careful.