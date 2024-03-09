One of Leopolda's key events is skipped, the Italia Viva meeting underway in Florence. Minister Nordio, as confirmed by via Arenula, canceled his participation in the event. The first to comment on the forfeit of the head of Justice was Maria Elena Boschi: «At 10 this morning Minister Nordio personally confirmed to me his participation in Leopolda. It is obvious that the minister was under political pressure to cancel. It's especially disappointing because this Leopolda – perhaps the most participatory ever – would have welcomed him with pleasure. And refusing a civil confrontation is not Nordio's style. Sin”.

«We are sorry that Minister Nordio confirmed to us this morning at 10.02 that he would come to Leopolda and then someone told him “No, you don't go to Leopolda”. It is a sign that Leopolda evidently continues to be scary. I'm sorry for Nordio, he missed an opportunity. I think it's always good to go to other people's initiatives. When Nordio invited me to Atreju I gladly went. But we can also do without it”, commented the leader of Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi, who spoke on the sidelines of the Leopolda works in Florence. «Nordio is a gentleman, he is certainly not one to change his mind. Let's see if his proposal on the commission of inquiry into the dossier will be carried forward, because I have the impression that the Brothers of Italy do not share Nordio's proposal. And that's why they said in Nordio that you're going to Leopolda. We will only find out by living”, added Renzi later speaking from the Leopolda stage.