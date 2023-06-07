After the resignation of his lawyer, no lawyer has come forward to defend Alessandro Impagnatiello: one has been chosen ex officio

No lawyer has come forward to defend Alexander Impagnetielloafter the renunciation of his previous lawyer Sabastiano Sartori.

Following the various refusals, the Court was forced to proceed with the appointment of a lawyer. According to reports from the newspaper The Republicthe choice would have fallen on the 36-year-old Giulia Gerardini.

However, the lawyer still would not made official statements and he still would not have met his client. Certain news will arrive in the next few hours.

Even the previous lawyer, Sebastiano Sartori has chosen not to reveal the reasons which led to his give up. He was next to Alessandro Impagnatiello at the time of the confession and during the guarantee interrogation. But after an interview in the San Vittore prison, he publicly communicated his resignation, explaining that:

I gave up the mandate for reasons related to the fiduciary relationship. Nothing else. It was a matter between me and my client.

Reasons covered by the Professional secretit has not yet emerged what happened between the lawyer and Impagnatiello during the meeting in prison.

The accusations against Alessandro Impagnetiello

The investigating judge has placed the stop. Alessandro Impagnatiello is accused of aggravated crime, cruelty, concealment and unauthorized termination of pregnancy. The partner Giulia Tramontano was 7 months pregnant. Little Thiago lost his life in his mother’s womb.

However, excluding the premeditation, despite the searches made by man on the web, on how to clean a burnt bathtub, on Alberto Stati, on how to clean traces of bleach and blood. Searches that for the judge have been carried out close to the crime and that, therefore, they cannot prove that he had premeditated everything.

However, the situation could change after the news emerged in the last few hours. Investigators seized a box of rat poison in the house that Giulia and Alessandro shared. Discovery made following other research that emerged from the accused’s phone on the effects of poison on humans. At the moment it is only a hypothesis under investigation. They await i autopsy results on the body of Giulia Tramontano.