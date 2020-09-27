In the same year, 7-year-old Siddhant Nair, who lives in Hyderabad, has developed a special application for mobile phones. The name of this app is ‘Tiffin Planner’, with the help of this, we can find out how much nutrition we will get from the food we are going to eat. Is not it fun? But you may be wondering how can a 7 year old child make an app? but it’s true. Now creating mobile apps is really becoming a child’s play. All of this happens through coding. Solving a puzzle, mixing pictures and sound and creating new things is all coding. Talking to experts has brought a lot of similar information related to coding.

Expert Panel- Karan Bajaj, Founder and CEO, WhiteHat Jr and Ali Seth, CEO, Tech Avant-Garde

This is how mobile apps are made

School apps have been very useful since the lockdown. Mam or sir send the assignment of classes there. Links to online classes also come. You can open the app on mobile and also on computer. By the way, there are so many apps in Mummy or Papa’s mobile phone. Social media apps like WhatsApp, Facebook or Instagram and also an app for online payments. Gaming App. Ever wondered how these mobile apps are made? Everyone has heard the name of Google Assistant, Alexa or Siri. By giving them a voice, we can ask for any work – like sometimes calling someone, listening to your favorite song or taking any information from internet. Our voice command then works through Artificial Intelligence (AI), due to coding. Coding is used to create any software or website or app.

Special on Google’s 22nd birthday on September 27: Come search Google

ABC of coding

Everything we do or command on the computer is done according to coding. Coding is the language of computers. Thousands of different combinations of numbers 1 and 0 are made in coding. Commands are given based on that. Several languages ​​have been designed to make the command given to the computer easier. To learn these languages ​​is to learn coding. Some coding languages ​​are:

C ++

Java script

HTML

CSS

Php

MYSQL

JAVA

.NET

Ruby

Python

Learn coding like this

Although there is no age limit to learn coding, but the sooner you start learning, the more beneficial it will be. We started to enjoy it and if we are busy we can learn very quickly. Just keep in mind that coding has to be done in English. The more you practice coding, the more you remember.

Reliance Jio’s big bang plan: getting 200GB data, unlimited calls and free offers



You can learn coding both online or offline.

Offline: Now many institutes and coaching centers teach coding. There is a class of 1 or 2 hours daily. All the institutes and coaching centers are closed these days due to Corona.

Online: Now there are many platforms from where online coding can be learned from home. These platforms include websites and apps. Some platforms teach coding for free and others charge a fee. However those who teach coding for a platform fee, they also provide many facilities. They can offer a chance to participate in a competition. You can teach advanced level or you will get ready for 24 hours help in case of any problem.

These platforms will help online

Websites

1. whitehatjr.com: Here coding is taught from beginning to advanced level. Only 60 minutes of free trial class is available. This is followed by courses in classes 8, 48 and 144. In online class, students are given demos so that there is no confusion.

Age Group: 6 to 18 years

2. campk12.comOn this website, you can learn coding from mobile app development to artificial intelligence, 3D coding, web development, etc. A 60-minute free trial class is also available on this website. Here grades are made according to class to teach coding.

Age Group: 6 to 18 years

3. codevidhya.com: Scratch Coding, App & Web Development and Python Coding courses are available on this website to teach coding. Can do 60 minutes of free class for the trial.

Age Group: 6 to 16 years

4. mindchamp.in: By learning coding on this website, you can create animations, games, apps, websites etc. There are learning programs that are based on activity. Many projects are given while learning coding so that you can learn coding better. You can also free a session on this website.

Age group: 7 to 15 years

Note: Apart from these, there are other websites.



Mobile apps

1. ScratchJr: Basic game making is taught through this app. This app is completely free. Here you can do interactive programming for your stories and games. Then it is very fun to see him.

Age group: 5 to 8 years,

Platform: Android

2. CodeMonkey Jr: Coding is taught on this app with small games and designing. This makes it easier to learn coding. It has to catch the monkey. Through this, fun coding is done. This app is also free.

Age Group: 4 to 11 years

Platform: Android and iOS

3. hopscotch programming for kids: With the help of this app, games like Angry Birds are also made very easily. Basic coding is free in this, but some extra features have to be paid.

Age Group: Beginning 4 years

Platform: iOS



4. Kodable: Basic information about coding is given in this app. This makes coding easier to learn. If you like playing games on a smartphone then from here you can learn to make games apps. This app is also free.

Age Group: 4 to 10 years

Platform: iOS

Note: Apart from these there are more mobile apps.