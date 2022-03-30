Uncharted is one of the most recognized IP of PlayStationand although it recently arrived on PC, it is still far from the competition, or should we say that it was still far away.

Oddly enough, some users of microsoft made a peculiar discovery in their official store, and found that they can now purchase an adventure from Nathan Drake.

From today you can pre-order Unchartedeven if you don’t get excited yet, because it’s not about the games, it’s about the movie.

As you can see, the film starring Tom Holland is now available for pre-purchase, and if you were wondering, yes it can be run on Xbox.

If you want to relive the film adaptation of Unchartedyou only have to pay $19.99 dollars, equivalent to $397 Mexican pesos.

This version is available in Ultra HD and also includes bonus content in case you’re left wanting more.

The jokes did not wait

The account of Twitter of the user @Wario64 was soon filled with jokes focused on the rivalry of PlayStation and Xboxwith some pretty spicy comments.

‘Hey, a project from PlayStation Studios on Xbox! This is what you wanted, right?’

Just hold a controller while watching hitting random buttons during action scenes. — statham (@slr904) March 29, 2022

Will Uncharted come to Xbox?

Although some console games Sony are coming to PC, it seems unlikely that they will make the jump to the console of microsoftbut the chances are never zero.

MLB The Show 22developed by playstation studioswill make its stellar appearance on Xbox on April 5, which opens an interesting door.

