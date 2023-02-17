In the Netherlands, almost 89 million euros has been collected for the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. In Belgium, the Consortium 12-12 – the counterpart of Giro555 – was still stuck at 1 million euros after a few days.

It’s a joke with a beard in Belgium, but now he’s allowed. Question: who invented copper wire? Answer: two Dutch people who were fighting over a copper penny. The joke is of course that the Dutch are much more stingy than the Belgians.

But is that really the case? At least not when it comes to raising money for victims of disasters, such as now with the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. In Belgium, 1 million euros was collected in a few days, although that amount is said to have increased somewhat by now. But, according to Belgian authorities, the final amount will not come close to the almost 89 million euros that was raised in the Netherlands this week.

Donation gap

Our southern neighbors have come up with various explanations for how this is possible. The power of the Dutch Giro555 day on radio and television is unprecedented; the well-oiled donation show proves to be a powerful engine for all generous donations. And that is not new, because the Dutch always give more than Belgians, the Flemish newspaper reports The morning. There is even said to be a ‘donation gap’ between Belgians and the Dutch.

The numbers speak for themselves. Take the Asian tsunami in 2004: 208.3 million euros collected in the Netherlands, against 48.5 million euros in Belgium. The earthquake in Haiti in 2010: 111 million in the Netherlands versus 19.3 million euros with the neighbours. The war in Ukraine: 178.8 million euros here, 30.4 million euros there. On average, the Netherlands donates five times as much with each appeal, while the population is not even double, notes The morning.

Traditional Charity

The World Giving Index, a list of 114 generous countries, also says it all. The Netherlands is usually in the Top 10, along with the English-speaking countries and Indonesia and Myanmar. Belgium is usually found at the tail, now joined by Honduras and Tajikistan.

What it has to do with? In the Netherlands, donations are often fully tax deductible. In Belgium, this is deductible for 45 percent. But Philippe Henon of Consortium 12-12 (for which seven humanitarian organizations work together) suspects that the Protestant culture in particular plays a role. After all, it has a long tradition of supporting the needy with private donations. Just as in Anglo-Saxon countries such as the United States, Great Britain, Ireland and Canada, ‘charity’ has become established in the Netherlands.

