Opel has to recall more than 6,000 Opel Corsa-e worldwide. The curious reason: the electric car has problems with the exhaust gas measurement. Kind of strange for a car without an exhaust, but rules are rules.

That a manufacturer has to recall a model because of a problem is not new in itself. But sometimes there are cases that confuse drivers. It won’t get any more curious than a recall from Opel, however: the electric Corsa-e has to go back to the workshop due to a failing emissions test.

Complete electric car

The reason: even with electric cars, the government must be able to carry out a dynamometer measurement at all times in accordance with legal requirements. This also applies to the Opel Corsa-e, even though this fully electric car does not emit any exhaust fumes.

16,605 cars worldwide

Due to a software error of the Opel, according to a spokesman, it is “impossible to perform a test bench measurement with the car to prove that the emission regulations were met.” The recall affects 16,605 vehicles built between October 2019 and May 2022. See also In Ukraine, they announced the need for diplomatic cooperation with Russia

Recovery takes 45 minutes

“We have already started looking for customers in Germany to update the software on the affected vehicles,” said the Opel spokesperson. The visit to the workshop at the authorized Opel Service Partner is free for the customer and takes about 45 minutes.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.