The first postseason splits

Formula E season 9 has just ended, and after the checkered flag at the London E-Prix 2 another session has started, this time off the track: the one relating to the pilot market. Specifically, the first two official announcements came from teams such as Jaguar and ABT Cupra, who communicated the separation from one of their standard-bearers, now ex. While the English team said goodbye Sam Birdthe German one did the same, in this case with Robin Frijns.

Bird closes with Jaguar

After three overall championships lived in Grove, the Englishman thus leaves Jaguar with a total of two wins and seven podiums. A news that, in reality, had already been communicated during the current season, also thanks to a not entirely positive world championship for the 36-year-old. In addition to the eighth place achieved in the drivers’ standings, the Briton was criticized for two contacts with his teammate Mitch Evans, decisive in canceling concrete chances of a podium or even victories on both occasions, which took place in Hyderabad and Jakarta : “It’s bittersweet to leave the team – commented Bird after the London race – The last few years have had their share of ups and downs, but I want to take this opportunity to thank the team for everything, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me.”. A tomorrow which, as specified by the pilot himself, still remains uncertain, even if the rumors in the paddock had initially associated his name with that of the McLaren for 2024: “We have had a great relationship since he joined us and have had a great time as team mates apart from Hyderabad and Jakarta – he joked evans – in terms of accolades, he is among the best in the league and has had a difficult time lately both personally and competitively. I enjoyed running with him”. Finally, a thought that also came from the Team Principal James Barclay: “I would like to extend a huge thank you to Sam. It has been an incredible three years and he has contributed to the success we have achieved as a team. Sam adds to an illustrious list of drivers who have raced for a Jaguar and I know he is proud of it, as are we. Sam is a very talented rider who has been a privilege to work with and I know he will have great successes in the future.”

THANK YOU SAM 🖤 3 unforgettable seasons with amazing achievements: 2 Wins 🏆

7 Podiums

16 Cities 🌎

233 Points 🏁 We wish you all the best in your next Formula E chapter ⚡ pic.twitter.com/ny0ELrzBUn — Jaguar TCS Racing (@JaguarRacing) July 30, 2023

Frijns in the direction of Envision?

At Jaguar, as reported by the rumors provided by the-race.comNick Cassidy’s move from the Envision new team world champion to become Mitch Evans’ next teammate. Furthermore, the same source would have indicated Robin Frijns how is it possible Cassidy’s replacement at Envision. Two pieces of news that have not yet been confirmed, contrary to that of the Dutch driver’s farewell from the team ABT Cupra. The Team Principal of the German company reiterated it, also here after London Thomas Biermaier to Pro Sieben: “Robin will leave us – He said – his plans for the future do not coincide with ours, and you’ll have to ask him where he’s headed! After an open discussion, ABT and Frijns have agreed to terminate the contract so that he can focus on his future duties. Robin was, is and always will be a friend and member of the ABT family. He has played an important role in our comeback with his great experience, even if it has been a difficult year for him after his early season crash. Now we wish him the best for the new challenges”.