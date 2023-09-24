Destiny 2 players are continuing to experience difficulties this weekend, with some players reporting issues with redeeming bounties, unresponsive doors, and a bizarre issue that sees the usually combative foes decline to engage on the battlefield.

Despite recovering from persistent DDoS attacks that took down servers earlier this week, Destiny 2 is now experiencing a host of other errors and bugs, as well as possible further DDoS attacks that have players flocking to Bungie’s social media channels to report in-game oddities.

As spotted by PCGNthe issues are numerous and wide-reaching, affecting everything from PvP scores to broken doors to enemies failing to see Guardians, let alone engaging with them.

“THE GAME IS BROKEN FOR EVERYONE,” he said one vexed members of the Destiny subreddit. “You’re not special and your issues are not isolated. The game is f*cking broken right now.

“Please for the love of god stop asking why enemies aren’t dying and why you’re getting thrown from activities. THE GAME IS BROKEN RIGHT NOW.”

Apparently, some players are still experiencing this issue in the game. Stand by for more details. — Destiny Bulletin (@DestinyBulletn) September 24, 2023

Others have popped up on reddit, X/Twitter, and YouTube with clips, illustrating the numerous issues they’re encountering in game.



As yet there’s been no formal word from developer Bungie on what’s happening, nor when a fix will be deployed. Some players, however, have been able to mitigate some of the issues by rebooting their console or PC.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It’s next expansion, The Final Shape, launches on 27th February next year.

The Final Shape – described as “the last expedition of Destiny’s first saga” – will see players entering the Traveler via the portal opened at the end of this year’s Lightfall expansion for a showdown with current big bad, the Witness. It’s an adventure Bungie says will “answer questions on a grander scale” while also giving players the opportunity to connect with familiar companions on a more personal level.