No one has ever claimed that the Moon is made of cheese. However, this analogue has been used for decades for the color, structure and shape of our natural satellite that could be compared to a round cheese.

Recently a group of scientists from National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), Université Côte d’Azur, the Côte d’Azur Observatory, Sorbonne Université and the Observatory-PSL in Paris managed to identify what the center of the Moon is made of.

The conclusions came after decades of research and now scientists have said “No doubt”, that the center of the Moon is a solid core that is surrounded by a liquid outer core.

Although how our natural satellite formed remains a mystery to scientists, new research suggests that the center of the Moon is a solid sphere 500 kilometers in diameter.

This data had been hidden for several years. Scientists confirmed the existence of a solid nucleus on the Moon, after analyzing data from various investigations and from the lunar laser.

This has allowed researchers to support the theory that the Moon also has a liquid outer core. Even so, another of the data that remains a mystery is how the Moon’s magnetic field disappeared, which is estimated to be 100 times stronger than Earth’s.