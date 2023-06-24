Paolo Banchero will play the 2023 World Cup with the United States. No Italy therefore for the wing of the Magic, named rookie of the year in the NBA. The news comes from the USA, relaunched by authoritative sources such as The Athletic and Shams Charania. Banchero had expressed, several times in the past, his desire to play for the Italian national team also by virtue of his father’s Ligurian origins and in 2020 he too had been called up, but nothing came of it due to Covid. Then the call as the first overall pick in the 2022 draft and a season that consecrated him as one of the future masters of the NBA. A status that inevitably directed him towards Team Usa.