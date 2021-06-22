Of the horror that happened in Reynosa a few days ago, we have today, as often happens with these cases, a series of chronicles based on testimonies from those who saw or lived them. There is not much else. Security gadgets are less than communicative at most of these events; As is often the case, no one ever does a serious investigation and a massacre of that magnitude is always difficult to reconstruct and elucidate.

Most of those chronicles of journalists who know what they are talking about indicated that, for inexplicable reasons, the murderers had come out as if it were a hunt in order to intimidate the population. Yesterday, the mayor of Reynosa, Maki Ortiz, went out to give interviews to the national press where she wanted to correct the argument.

It turns out that as we have heard so many but so many other times, according to her, criminals were killing each other. The many civilians killed are something of collateral damage. That is going back to the old days.

The mayor said that according to information provided by the armed forces, the confrontation between two criminal gangs was what caused the death of 15 innocent people and four armed civilians. (There are versions that speak of 14 people).

He told Carmen Aristegui that “according to the information in his possession, there were clashes between a group from Río Bravo and another from Reynosa. In those confrontations they were chasing each other, obviously they fired and then these bullets came out towards the citizens ”. Yes, stray bullets.

And then he said in the spaces where he gave interviews that he asked the federal and state authorities to clarify the facts and help Reynosa, that “he cannot live with this fear.”

In other words, a city that has lived under the yoke of violence for years and does not have a municipal police force does not seem to have much help either from the state or the Federation. The mayor said members of the armed and security forces were in a meeting when the massacre began.

Then, contrary to the testimonies and the chronicles of those who were there, they tell us that it was a confrontation between criminal gangs; how quickly they found out.

And then … surely nothing or very little, as has happened years ago. Thus security and the peace project.

