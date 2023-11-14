If you pay close attention, you sometimes see them driving in the Netherlands: station wagons with a raised roof and a gray license plate. You even have fairly young examples, for example the previous generation Renault Megane. This enormous Kia also has a raised roof, but it is not for entrepreneurs. Unless maybe they are in the transportation business. This is the Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine.

The Kia EV9 of over five meters has just arrived in the Netherlands, but it is not the largest car that Kia makes. Other countries, including home country South Korea, get this Kia Carnival. This MPV is just 15 centimeters longer than the EV9 and you can even seat nine people in it. Kia even builds an eleven-seater for some countries.

The Kia Carnival has been renewed for next year and this special Hi-Limousine can also be taken for botox. So the thing on the roof is not a ski box, but is there to create some extra headroom for the occupants. No doubt because ‘more’ is always more luxurious, because we don’t feel that the normal Carnival lacks much.

How much higher is the Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine?

The Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine is 305 millimeters higher than the normal one. You can order it as a seven-seater, but it becomes truly luxurious if you order it as a four-seater. The rear seats even have a function to massage your feet. Of course you still have things like a refrigerator and enough USB ports.

Unlike the EV9, the Carnival is not an electric car. You can choose from a 3.5-liter V6 engine or a 2.2-liter diesel. Both versions produce approximately 200 hp. There is also now a 1.6-liter petrol engine with a hybrid auxiliary, which produces a total of 245 hp. It is not yet known what the updated version will cost. In any case, we will not get it in the Netherlands or Belgium.