President of the Supreme Court published a video on social media to promote the CNJ’s “Bloco do Respect” campaign

The president of STF (Federal Supreme Court) and the CNJ (National Council of Justice), Minister Roberto Barroso, published a video this Saturday (10.Feb.2024) on his social networks to publicize the CNJ campaign against harassment and violence during Carnival, the “Respect Block”.

“Our goal is to promote awareness and reduce statistics on rapes, violence and harassment of all kinds. None of this has to do with the joy and fantasy of carnival. Respect is the basis of everything”said the magistrate.

Barroso also stated that the courts of justice will be on duty, “including at party locations in some states”for “guarantee the safety of all people”.

“There is an absolute rule: no is no”, declared. The minister ends the video saying he hopes that “nthis year we can reduce the sad statistics of this festivalThe”.

Watch the video (1min52s):