Here are the ten rules to fight cyberbullying

Ten useful tips to combat and prevent the cyberbullying. To present the first decalogue Unieuro and the State Police were allies in the matter #heartsconnectednessi, a project born in 2016 to inform and raise awareness among children, parents and teachers about the correct use of devices connected to the internet. The document is the result of work carried out by students who accepted the invitation contained in “Madi's Story”, the first summer comic booklet in which the protagonist is a girl who is a victim of body shaming, an increasingly widespread phenomenon online.

“Understanding kids, today increasingly immersed in online worldit is not always an easy task for adults, especially when it comes to understanding their needs and reference models – explains the prefect Cortese – To make the internet a safer place we believe that it is necessary to spread a culture of safety and make children responsible on a more conscious navigation: it is precisely in this context that the decalogue presented today fits in, to involve as many students as possible and raise their awareness on such an important topic”.

“The great participation of schools and students in the creation of the Decalogue confirms the value of the #cuoriconnessi project and gives further impetus to our daily commitment, which aims to raise awareness and inform young people, teachers and parents about a more conscious use and correct technology. After eight years of collaboration with the State Police we are able to always maintain high attention on these issues of extraordinary relevance for our society”, recalls Marco Titi, marketing director of Unieuro.

Here is the decalogue: Identifying with others makes us better people. Smiling and caring for others are a sign of strength. Never forget that the right words, as well as the wrong ones, have great power over our lives. If you find out that someone is a victim of cyberbullying, help them. In life we ​​are responsible for what we do but also for what we pretend not to see. We don't passively accept everything we read or see online. Let's use our critical thinking and always ask ourselves questions. Never forget that the online world is made up of other human beings.

We use our smartphones prudently, we don't share intimate images and we always avoid offending other people. When you are a victim of bullying and cyberbullying, loneliness is your first enemy. Asking for help is the first step towards solving the problem. We always respect other people's ideas and if we don't agree, let's talk! Haters are weaklings incapable of confrontation. Let us remember that strong people are those who do not offend others but help them.

