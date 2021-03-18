The Junta de Andalucía PM, Juanma Moreno, confirmed yesterday that the eight provinces in our region will remain with their borders closed.

On a positive note, the night curfew starts an hour later, at 23.00h instead of 22.00h as it is now.

Furthermore, nonessential businesses such as shops, bars and restaurant will also be allowed to stay open later; 22.30h instead of the present restriction of 21.30h.

These changes, which will come into force at 00.01h Friday will run until the 9th of April.

As for gatherings, in bars and restaurants the maximum to a table on an inside terrance is six, whereas at an inside table the maximum is only four.

Mr. Moreno explained, “experts tell us that we find ourselves at a medium-to-high, risk factor, ·” adding, “just because the contagion curve is dropping, we cannot think that things are now OK – in fact, the curve has leveled out but the tendency next week will be for it to climb. “

He also said that the more contagious British strain of the virus now represents 80% of hospital cases in provinces such as Almería. He also cited the appearance of the South-African strain in Andalucía and the delay in the vaccine roll out.

