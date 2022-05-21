Guadalajara Jalisco.- Unstable, acceptable at some points and no Internet at others, it is How does the Jalisco Network work? that since Tuesday was activated throughout the Mayor Walk from Guadalajara.

MURAL toured the area and did several tests in the busiest spots.

The biggest download speed It was detected in the garden of the San José de Gracia temple, between Garibaldi and Reforma streets, near the Casa de los Perros. A test on the speedtest page showed 6.91 megabytes with the server of the Jalisco Institute of Information Technologies.

with this speed it was possible to perform all the basic activities of a user: download images and videos on WhatsApp, play videos on Facebook and YouTube, consult Telegram and browse Google.

At the point, in the same way, the charging speed when sending a 6 megabyte file by email. This one loaded and shipped in 40 seconds.

In El Santuario, next to the elevator for Line 3 of the Light Rail, the second highest speed was recorded in the service, with 5.46 megabytes in download.

The connection was not lost from Sanctuary to Hidalgo, but he slowed down. On the cruise with Herrera and Cairo she dropped to 3.5 megabytes of speed.

Next to the “Tree Inside” sculpture, it was impossible to browse the Internet and update the rest of the applications.

Next to the Municipal Palace of Guadalajara a message was sent via Telegram, but the connection was unstable and it locked after a few seconds.

In the cathedral it is always difficult to use mobile data, either inside or outside the perimeter. This time it was also not possible to surf on the free Wi-Fi network installed by the State Government.

The connection was lost on Calle Pedro Moreno, just where Alcalde changes to Avenida 16 de Septiembre. He recovered to the Two Temples, but the speed was so bad that only allowed downloading a photo on WhatsApp and then the phone dialed “Connected without Internet“.

According to Mayor Pablo Lemus, there are 42 connection points along Paseo Mayor, from the Glorieta de La Normal to the intersection with Calzada Revolución, at the San Francisco de Asís and Aranzazú temples.

In each of these spaces Lemus announced the placement of QR codes connected to the Federal Library Networkfrom where it will be possible to download and consult 13 thousand works.

This activity is part of the “Guadalajara, World Book Capital” program. Nevertheless, until yesterday they still haven’t been installed.