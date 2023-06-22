Guglielmo Vicario will be Tottenham’s next goalkeeper. Spurs, according to the UK press, have found an agreement with Empoli on the basis of 20 million plus bonuses, with the 26-year-old who had been in Tuscany for two seasons ready to move to London to play for Postecoglou, the coach who has to lead the relaunch of the team which, after the divorce from Conte, fell to eighth place and in 2022-23 will not play the cups. Inter liked Vicario a lot, who had eyed him as Onana’s replacement in case the deal with Manchester United went through. But Tottenham moved faster.

THE DEAL – Spurs had been looking for a replacement for Hugo Lloris for a long time, the French legend who has been a staple at the Tottenham Stadium for 10 years who, at the age of 36, asked for a change of scenery after a season with two major injuries and ended as a Premier goalkeeper who committed multiple costly errors goal. Tottenham’s first goal was David Raya, the 27-year-old Spaniard who was one of the protagonists of Brentord’s historic season. Except that the Bees, despite the contract expiring in 2024, have set the price for parting with their goalkeeper at 47 million, who had also tried to force the divorce by saying he was “ready to play at a higher level”. Tottenham decided that 47 million was too much and started looking around. Interest in Giorgi Mamardashvili, the 22-year-old Georgian owner of Valencia, never really took off. The one for Vicario, on the other hand, yes: a general agreement was reached with Empoli in a short time on the basis of 20 million euros plus bonuses, which will soon turn into an officially concluded deal and a move. That of Vicario in the Premier League, defending Tottenham’s goal in his attempt to get back to greatness.