On Sunday night (21), Instagram users reported problems accessing the social network.

According to the Downdetector website, which monitors service instabilities, there was an increase in complaints from 7:14 pm (Brasília time). In all, complaints reach more than 13 thousand.

The reports left point to: “bugged”, “locked”, “does not load”.

