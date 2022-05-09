Although the third report of DNV about the collapse of line 12 of the CDMX Metro concluded that the causes include failures of the administrations of Marcelo Ebrard, Miguel Angel Mancera and the current one, the head of government claudia sheinbaum She said she felt very calm, after announcing that the report will be made public.

At a press conference, and after announcing the publication of the document, at the request of citizens and the opposition, Sheinbaum reiterated his disagreement with the Norwegian company placing the problems in design, construction, certification and inspection in the maintenance.

Likewise, he assured that in no way could the technical failures that led to the collapse of an elevated section on the L12, between the stations olives Y Tezoncowhich left 26 dead and more than 100 wounded.

“No maintenance inspection could have detected a technical failure,” stressed Sheinbaum, despite the fact that independent expert reports refer to the need to have reviewed the elevated section with X-rays after the maintenance that was given in 2015, as well as after the earthquake of September 19, 2017 (19S).

They made him a politician, he accuses

“We are very calm, very sure of what we did,” he said, accusing that something technical became political, in line with his statements last week, when he considered it “strange” that the third report, which would change the line of the previous two , was also the only one carried out by DNV Mexico, with national engineers.

Read more: Redesign of the airspace in the Valley of Mexico increased incidents in AICM by 300%: Sinacta

While, finally, he reiterated that his administration has already sued the Norwegian company through civil proceedings for alleged violations of the confidentiality agreement, after El País published the third report this Monday, to which he added that they are also evaluating making a criminal complaint against the company, along with the publication, by the Government of Mexico Cityof the document, after the official lawyers would have given the green light, given the leak of this.