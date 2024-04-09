The much-discussed 2016 annual figures of the think tank Forum for Democracy (FVD) contain no indications of donations or gifts from Russia or other countries. Weekly report this The Green Amsterdammer and research platform Investico Tuesday based on annual figures they have in hand. In 2016, the think tank FVD (the predecessor of the political party) campaigned against an association agreement with Ukraine.

According to The Green Amsterdammer and Investico Based on the accounting, it cannot be ruled out that FVD has accepted money from foreign powers. For example, cash transactions and payments in crypto currencies are not recorded in the annual accounts. “It would be extremely remarkable if an organization or political party were to explicitly mention any donations from Russia in its annual report,” writes De Green Amsterdammer.

Other ways of influencing cannot be ruled out, the weekly writes. According to The green The question now is “not whether Baudet is influenced by Russia, but to what extent he realizes it himself.”

GroenLinks-PvdA faction leader Jesse Klaver asked FVD leader Thierry Baudet two weeks ago in the plenary hall of the House of Representatives to reveal annual figures from the year of the Ukraine referendum. “If you ask again, I will punch you in the mouth,” Baudet then responded outside the interruption microphone. Klaver and other MPs suspect Baudet of campaigning against the association agreement with Ukraine on behalf of Russia.

Klaver's request followed revelations about the Eurosceptic website at the end of last month Voice of Europe. According to Czech intelligence services, the website is a vehicle for Russian propaganda and serves as a conduit for donations to European politicians. The website was taken down and the Czech newspaper Denik N revealed that several European politicians are said to have accepted money to spread Russian disinformation. FVD MEP Marcel de Graaff is under scrutiny in the Netherlands when it comes to bribery by Russia, partly because of his anti-Ukrainian speeches full of conspiracy theories in the European Parliament a few weeks ago. He spoke, among other things, about Ukrainian organ trafficking and pedophile networks.

Also read

The Voice of Europe bribery scandal exposes a European network of Russian influence