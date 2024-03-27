No indication of bribery by Khalid Kasem, but a warning

According to the dean of the Amsterdam Bar Association, there are no indications that former lawyer Khalid Kasem has bribed officials or made any attempts to do so. The Amsterdam dean announced this in a press release on Wednesday. Kasem did receive a formal warning because in one case he acted culpably by giving a client the impression that “a third party” should be paid.

It published early this year A.D an article based on recorded confidential conversations of Kasem, probably made by Peter R. de Vries, in which he was associated with bribery. After publication of the article, an investigation into Kasem was started. Because according to the dean there is no bribery, Kasem can keep his lawyer title. No steps are being taken against Royce de Vries, who ran a law firm together with Kasem and his father Peter R. de Vries.

In a response, Kasem said that an “incredibly difficult period” has now come to an end for him and his family. He adds that the outcome of the research is no surprise. “There is great relief that what I have always said has been confirmed.” According to Kasem it has A.D not only published incorrect information about him, but also seriously damaged and discredited him personally. “This in the knowledge that due to my secrecy I could not defend myself in public.”

Concerns about confidential conversations

Due to the events, Kasem stopped working as a presenter of the BNNVARA program Khalid & Sophie down. The broadcaster has not yet responded to the outcome of the investigation, but tells the ANP news agency that it hopes to respond during the afternoon.

In the investigation, the dean expresses concerns about the fact that confidential conversations were recorded without the knowledge and consent of those involved. “This is the nightmare of every past, present and future client. Lawyers must do everything they can to prevent this.”

Also read

Setbacks and doubts about his integrity run like a common thread through his life