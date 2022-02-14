Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- Without much change, the rates of sales in the municipal market of Salvador Alvarado, as they continue to drop after reactivation of activities in the municipality, assured the merchant José Hernández.

After a drop in infections by Covid-19 in the Évora region, at the beginning of February the municipal president Armando Camacho Aguilar released a statement on the reactivation of cultural, artistic and sports activities in the municipality, giving the green light to reincorporation of work and school life, since even the return to face-to-face classeswhere hundreds of children returned to the classroom.

Due to such openings, some tenants of the municipal market maintained the hope of increasing their sales that had previously declined with the beginning of the year and the economic damage that it entails. However, their illusion was overshadowed by the reality of the lack of economy, because even with the return to school, many fathers and mothers refrained from making greater expenses. Given this, sales remained at a low level for traders.

“It went up but a minimum, nothing relevant, we hope that with this reopening the sale will finally stabilize, if it went up 15 percent we would already let off steam,” said the merchant. Given this circumstance, they maintain the hope of being able to recover economically with the reactivation of activities, the return to classes and the long-awaited February 14.

“Right now he is only going out to pay bills, food, medicine and the salary of the employees,” he said.

Likewise, he stressed that year after year they must face the increase in the permit required by the City Council, no matter how much it affects them.

“The City Council does not forgive, this year the monthly payment rose by five percent,” reported the tenant. In addition to this, together with his wife, he argued that they are no longer of working age, because as elderly people they no longer have the same energy and health.

For his part, Manuel León, another merchant from the municipal market, pointed out that with the return to classes, sales were not generated as much as they expected.

“Practically people are not buying anything, we already have two years with low sales, we are waiting for a rebound but it has not happened,” he said.