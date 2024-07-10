The National Institute for Older Adults (INAPAM) is responsible for collaborating in the good quality of life of people over 60 years of age, the minimum age to process their credential and obtain a long-term discount list.

Today we will talk about a reform proposal that would add a New benefit for senior citizens.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

It has not yet been announced whether, if approved by Congress, it will be included in INAPAM’s aid or will operate independently.

Still, let’s see what it’s all about.

What would the new senior citizen discount look like?

In a recent legislative initiative, Senators Geovanna del Carmen Bañuelos de la Torre and Martha Cecilia Márquez Alvarado, of the Labor Party (PT), they have A significant 50% discount on vehicle tolls for senior citizens has been proposed 60 years old in Mexico.

The proposal, which introduces a Amendment to the Federal Roads, Bridges and Motor Transport Lawspecifically in section VIII of article 5, focuses exclusively on benefiting private transportation. This legal adjustment seeks to recognize and value the contribution of older adults to society, while seeking to improve their quality of life.

Lawmakers have stressed that this measure not only promotes social equity, but also has the potential to increase the participation of senior citizens in tourism and recreational activities. By facilitating access to significant discounts on tolls, a positive impact on the local economy and the general well-being of this sector of the population is expected.

At the moment, The project is under review by the Communications and Transportation Committees.as well as Legislative Studies of the Senate, where its feasibility and possible implementation will be evaluated.

This legislative proposal reflects the PT’s commitment to the inclusion and recognition of the rights of older adults in Mexico, while seeking to generate tangible benefits for this vulnerable sector of the population.