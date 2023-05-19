Imola, due cancellation

The premise, necessary, is that the Imola race is skipped for dramatic and totally shareable reasons, which are a thousand times more important than a sporting event such as a Formula 1 Grand Prix. In Emilia-Romagna at the moment there is neither the way, nor the time, nor the desire to think about engines: attention is entirely focused on to the disastrous damage caused by the floods which in recent days have caused over twenty rivers to overflow, overwhelming dozens of municipalities. Having said that it is inevitable that too the non-performance of the Emilia Romagna GP ends up having an impact on the sporting result of this championship.

Two consecutive victories

In a race for the drivers’ title that already seems by now reduced to the two bearers of the Red Bull team, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, the fact of not being able to compete on the Santerno track represents a disadvantage above all for the Dutchman, the current leader of the championship with a 14-point margin over his team-rival. In fact, in the last two editions of the Imola race, Hasselt’s #1 had clearly imposed himself, with Perez second last year (but third in the Sprint, also won by Verstappen) and only 11th in 2021, in his first year in Red Bull.

2020: unfortunate retirement

Verstappen had also shone in the 2020 race, which then ended with a retirement caused by a puncture while in second position, a ‘sandwich’ between the two Mercedes of Hamilton and Bottas. Further confirmation of the great feeling that unites the Dutch driver at the track named in memory of the Drake. Also the well-known English journalist Peter Windsor assessed the cancellation of the first Italian leg of the season as a advantage for Checo Perezwho will now be able to try to take advantage of the Monaco city track right away.

Windsor’s opinion

“There is no doubt that it was a circuit more for Max than for Checo – said the British journalist during a live stream on YouTube – Therefore [non correrci] represents a greater loss for Verstappen. If these two guys are very close in points towards the end of the year – and that’s a big if, of course – then Imola will be a race Max will regret missing.”Windsor concluded.